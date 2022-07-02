Contests
Sunday rain chances before firecracker heat for Fourth of July!

Humidity will be noticeably lower before things get sticky next week
Rain chances have gone down in the updated forecast, but temperatures have gone up with heat on the Fourth of July!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fireworks should be good to go Saturday evening, but isolated to widely scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm develops overnight into early Sunday morning. Overnight lows will fall in the mid-to-upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

A few isolated to widely scattered showers will be possible early Sunday morning, but as the day progresses, rain chances go away as well as the clouds! Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s are expected. Humidity will also be noticeably lower than previous days, making for great outdoor conditions in the tri-state!

The Fourth of July will be hot and sunny with 90s returning. Fireworks and festivities should be full go with no worries weather-wise, though the heat will merit breaks and hydration when necessary.

Heat continues into Tuesday, with a surge of humidity that will make feels like temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s. This will also be a concern Wednesday with similar high temperatures. Tuesday through Friday will also have chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the region thanks to the soupy atmosphere.

Next weekend looks drier and more seasonable with manageable humidity in the tri-state.


Sunshine can be expected for much of the holiday weekend before humidity and rain chances return to the tri-state.(WXIX)

