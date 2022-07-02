Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Teen catches “fish of a lifetime,” TWRA says

Edwards Tarumianz, 15, caught a rare fish, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials said.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Edwards Tarumianz, 15, went fishing this week and reeled in an incredibly rare fish, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials said.

Richard Simms, the man who took Tarumianz fishing that day, said he has never seen anything like it in all his 30 years of catfishing.

Edward Tarumianz catches rare fish
Edward Tarumianz catches rare fish(TWRA)

Officials with TWRA posted pictures of Tarumianz and his catch. “This is a neat and very rare catch for anglers and biologists,” said TWRA officials.

There are three possible categories that explain why the fish does not have color, according to TWRA.

  1. Albino: no pigment in skin and hair, leaving both white and eyes usually pink.
  2. Leucism: reduced pigmentation, identified by overall pale color or patches of reduced coloring.
  3. Piebald: having irregular patches of two colors.

“Either way, it is an awesome catch!” said TWRA officials.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle drives off second level of Downtown Cincinnati parking garage
Vehicle falls off second level of Downtown Cincinnati parking garage
Police say the car was headed south on Colerain Avenue when the driver lost control and hit a...
Police identify victim in deadly Colerain Avenue crash; 3 others injured
Deputies are searching for James C. Johnson who escaped from UC Medical Hospital Sunday.
Hamilton County deputies search for inmate who escaped from hospital
The scene at the Talbert House after an inmate escaped Sunday evening.
Inmate breaks out of Talbert House third-story window using bed sheets
All lanes of I-75 reopened before 9:30 p.m.
Section of I-75 SB reopens after crash

Latest News

To ensure you're getting the most bang for your buck, Giving Assistant collected five...
5 tips for finding the best prices while shopping online
Cincinnati police responded to the 2800 block of Harrison Avenue around 10 p.m. Sunday night...
Man fatally shot in Westwood
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Honeysuckle may be a staple of spring, but it also might be killing other plants in your yard.
UC biology survey finds invasive plants taking over Tri-State forests
Fourth of July is right around the corner, and the Massie Township Fire Department wants to...
New Ohio law allows people to legally set off fireworks: How to stay safe