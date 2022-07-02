Teen catches “fish of a lifetime,” TWRA says

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Edwards Tarumianz, 15, went fishing this week and reeled in an incredibly rare fish, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials said.

Richard Simms, the man who took Tarumianz fishing that day, said he has never seen anything like it in all his 30 years of catfishing.

Edward Tarumianz catches rare fish (TWRA)

Officials with TWRA posted pictures of Tarumianz and his catch. “This is a neat and very rare catch for anglers and biologists,” said TWRA officials.

There are three possible categories that explain why the fish does not have color, according to TWRA.

Albino: no pigment in skin and hair, leaving both white and eyes usually pink. Leucism: reduced pigmentation, identified by overall pale color or patches of reduced coloring. Piebald: having irregular patches of two colors.

“Either way, it is an awesome catch!” said TWRA officials.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.