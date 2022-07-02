Thousands expected at “Bans Off Our Bodies” abortions rights protest in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Thousands of people, including city leaders, are expected to gather downtown at the Hamilton County Courthouse Saturday to rally and protest for abortion rights.

Abortion rights group will hold a demonstration in front of the Hamilton Co. Courthouse at 1pm.

They will then march to the Federal Courthouse at 2:15pm.

Organizers teamed up with the American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Ohio, for the “Bans Off Our Bodies” protest will take start at the Hamilton County Courthouse and then protesters will march to the Federal Courthouse.

“The time to fight for reproductive health is now, and Ohioans are answering the call. We will not go back,” Organizer Bethany Kerr said.

Laura B. Strietmann, Executive Director with Cincinnati’s Right to Life, says there will not counter-protest at Saturday’s event but instead says that that the pro-life community should stay home and pray.

“Cincinnati Right to Life and the entire pro-life community has spent fifty years peacefully praying for the overturn of Roe. For five decades, peaceful rallies and marches in the name of preborn people led to this moment of laws finally catching up with science. Rallies centered around supporting fetal poisoning and dismemberment are not safe so pro-lifers stay away and pray on our own.

Thank you to Attorney General Dave Yost and the Ohio Supreme Court. Our gratitude overflows that Ohio children with a heartbeat will not receive the death penalty for the sake of convenience. These children will live, and the community support in the tristate is ready to assist any family in need. Life is beautiful, and we are here to spread joy in that truth.

A terrible injustice to humanity was corrected when on June 24, the SCOTUS overturned Roe. Sixty-three million dead children later, we have much work to do in educating the culture on the dignity of preborn people. Women deserve better than abortion. Women deserve better than the falsehood that killing their preborn son or daughter is good for them or anyone.”

In 2018 The Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization challenged a 2018 Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

On June 24, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in favor of the law overturning Roe v. Wade.

The 1973 ruling of Roe v. Wade set a precedent that abortion was protected by the Constitution.

It is now up to the state governments to determine their own abortion laws.

In Ohio, abortion is illegal once a fetal heartbeat is detected, according to Attorney General Dave Yost.

This is usually around six weeks into pregnancy. After that, doctors can only save the patient’s life or if their health is seriously compromised.

The American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Ohio, Planned Parenthood Federation, and the law firm Wilmer Hale filed a lawsuit Wednesday in the Ohio Supreme Court to try and block the state’s six-week Ban on abortion.

The motion was denied on Friday, meaning that abortions cannot be performed at around six weeks or when fetal cardiac activity can first be detected.

The lawsuit is still active, and proceedings will continue while the six-week abortion ban remains in place.

