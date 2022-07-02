Contests
VIDEO: Man goes ‘ballistic,’ assaults downtown restaurant owner

Julia Terino, the owner of Shanghai On Elm, has significant injuries including a hairline skull fracture.
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Surveillance video at Shanghai On Elm in Downtown Cincinnati shows a man assault the owner with a chair.

Julia Terino now has multiple significant injuries: “I have muscle damage in my back, a concussion, and a hairline skill fracture,” she said Friday.

It happened on Tuesday at the restaurant on the corner of Elm and 7th streets. Terino says she and her bartender, Gregory Figg, were moving furniture when the man walked up to them.

The surveillance footage shows the man grab a metal chair and heave it toward the pair. It ricocheted off a window and hit Terino.

Figg says the man was “just some random guy” whom he though was coming to ask for a cigarette before the man “went ballistic.”

”It happened so quickly, but he just grabbed the chair, he threw it, and I reacted,” Figg recalled. “I just moved out of the way. Bounced into the window and hit Julia.”

While Terino is recovering from her injuries, she says looking back, her gut was telling her that the man was going to use the chair as a weapon.

”I realized we were about to have an issue, and then he pulled the bench out from under him and threw that into the street. Then went for one of the chairs after I pushed it forward to block us off from him,” she said. “He went out into the street, picked it up, and I just knew in that moment he was about to throw it directly at me.”

Police are now searching for the suspect, and Terino says a Facebook group called Chowdown Cincinnati with nearly 200,000 members is also helping with the search.

”Some people are even commenting, saying they’ve seen him or know him, but I hope with that amount of people that are looking at that post, that we find him,” she said.

If you recognize the man in the video or have any information about his whereabouts, you’re urged to contact Cincinnati police.

