1 rescued, 8 families displaced in West Chester fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person was rescued, and eight families were displaced after an apartment fire occurred in West Chester Sunday.

Firefighters say they were called to the fire on Fountains Blvd. around 1 a.m.

The man who was rescued is expected to be okay, firefighters said.

Firefighters say that the apartment is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.