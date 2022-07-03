1 rescued, 8 families displaced in West Chester fire
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person was rescued, and eight families were displaced after an apartment fire occurred in West Chester Sunday.
Firefighters say they were called to the fire on Fountains Blvd. around 1 a.m.
The man who was rescued is expected to be okay, firefighters said.
Firefighters say that the apartment is considered a total loss.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
