1 rescued, 8 families displaced in West Chester fire

Firefighters were at the scene of a fire in West Chester Sunday morning.
Firefighters were at the scene of a fire in West Chester Sunday morning.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person was rescued, and eight families were displaced after an apartment fire occurred in West Chester Sunday.

Firefighters say they were called to the fire on Fountains Blvd. around 1 a.m.

The man who was rescued is expected to be okay, firefighters said.

Firefighters say that the apartment is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

