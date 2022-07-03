Contests
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)

Warning: The video may contain graphic violence and language. Viewer discretion advised.
By Avery Williams and Brian Duffy
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron officials on Sunday released body camera video showing the police shooting death of Jayland Walker.

Mayor Dan Horrigan and Police Chief Steve Mylett shared the footage during a press conference, calling for peace in the city as tensions rise.

In a press conference of their own, legal representation for Walker’s family asked that all protests remain peaceful, stating it is what the 25-year-old would have wanted.

Jayland Walker’s family attorneys speak after Akron police release body camera video of fatal shooting

Many questions have surrounded the shooting since it took place on June 27 in Akron’s Firestone Park neighborhood.

Protestors react to bodycam footage of Akron police-involved shooting of Jayland Walker

Akron police initially said a short chase began when a man, later identified as Walker, did not pull over for a traffic stop. According to police, Walker fired a gun from the vehicle before he jumped out and fled.

Mylett confirmed new details Sunday, including that Walker was unarmed when eight officers shot at him. He also said investigators found a gun inside Walker’s vehicle following the chase.

Jayland Walker shooting: Read tributes from athletes, activists and lawmakers

The bodycam video shows Walker, wearing a ski mask, exit the car and run from officers, who unsuccessfully attempt to stop him with a stun-gun.

Shortly after Walker takes off running, according to the video, several officers begin firing their guns.

According to Mylett, the department does not yet know the number of bullets fired, but the medical examiner’s report suggests there were over 60 wounds to Walker’s body.

“Based on the video, I anticipate that number to be high,” Mylett said. “A lot of rounds were fired.”

Akron’s Fraternal Order of Police statement says investigation will ‘justify officers’ actions’

The chief said officers attempted to save Walker’s life by providing first aid, but he was pronounced dead on scene by the medical examiner.

Mylett said the officers involved are fully cooperating with the investigation and have not given statements yet.

He urged the public to remain patient as the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations works to complete their investigation.

The chief offered his condolences to Walker’s relatives, saying, “If Jayland reflects the character of this family, which I continually heard that he did, you raised a good son.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

