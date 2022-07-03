Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Deer Park police give advice on calling 911 for July 4th

Police ask people to not call 911 with calls about pets being ‘upset.’
(Pxfuel)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEER PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - Deer Park Police Department lists “dos” and “don’ts” when it comes to calling 911 during Fourth of July weekend.

According to the Facebook post, the police department asks people to not “tie up 911″ with calls about pets and people being upset about fireworks.

Deer Park Police urge people to only call 911 if there is a legitimate emergency, such as calling if a house catches on fire.

For all non-emergencies, the police department asks that people call its non-emergency line at 513-791-8056.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle drives off second level of Downtown Cincinnati parking garage
Vehicle falls off second level of Downtown Cincinnati parking garage
VIDEO: Man goes ‘ballistic,’ assaults downtown restaurant owner
VIDEO: Man goes ‘ballistic,’ assaults downtown restaurant owner
A crash on Zoar Road in Hamilton Township.
Woman dead in Warren County crash, fire chief says
All lanes of I-75 reopened before 9:30 p.m.
Section of I-75 SB reopens after crash
Kentucky correctional officer arrested, accused of working while intoxicated

Latest News

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron holds a press conference following the Supreme Court's...
Kentucky’s attorney general asks state’s highest court to enact anti-abortion law
Deputies are searching for James C. Johnson who escaped from UC Medical Hospital Sunday.
Hamilton County deputies search for inmate who escaped from hospital
Firefighters were at the scene of a fire in West Chester Sunday morning.
1 rescued, 8 families displaced in West Chester fire
Every Saturday this month following the holiday weekend, Kenton County Parks and Recreation...
Kenton County Parks starts ‘Walk and Talk Nature Hike Series’