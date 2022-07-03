Deer Park police give advice on calling 911 for July 4th

DEER PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - Deer Park Police Department lists “dos” and “don’ts” when it comes to calling 911 during Fourth of July weekend.

According to the Facebook post, the police department asks people to not “tie up 911″ with calls about pets and people being upset about fireworks.

Deer Park Police urge people to only call 911 if there is a legitimate emergency, such as calling if a house catches on fire.

For all non-emergencies, the police department asks that people call its non-emergency line at 513-791-8056.

