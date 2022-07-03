Contests
Fine Fourth of July before First Alert Tuesday for heat, strong storms

Monday will be hot with sunshine and manageable humidity before the work week
Fourth of July looks quiet, but heat, humidity and storms return on Tuesday.
Fourth of July looks quiet, but heat, humidity and storms return on Tuesday.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday night will be mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid 60s. Excellent conditions for fireworks in the tri-state. Monday, the Fourth of July, will be quiet with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday will be a disruptive day for two reasons: 1. Heat and humidity with highs in the 90s and heat index values in the low 100s. 2. Scattered showers and thunderstorms that may be strong to severe in the afternoon. Strong winds, hail and heavy rain will be the primary concerns during the afternoon into the overnight.

Due to the disruptive forecast, Tuesday will be a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Download the FOX19 First Alert Weather app to stay up-to-date on the latest conditions and forecast.

Unsettled weather continues due to an active pattern that brings daily and nightly chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms through Saturday with humidity sticking around the tri-state. Drier air returns by Saturday evening with seasonable air going into Sunday.

