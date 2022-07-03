Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Hamilton County deputies search for inmate who escaped from hospital

Deputies are searching for James C. Johnson who escaped from UC Medical Hospital Sunday.
Deputies are searching for James C. Johnson who escaped from UC Medical Hospital Sunday.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Deputies are searching for an inmate who escaped from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Sunday morning.

According to Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey, James C. Johnson, 45, escaped from the hospital around 5:20 a.m. while undergoing treatment.

McGuffey adds that Johnson was last seen wearing hospital pants, a white t-shirt, and leg shackles.

Johnson is about six feet and four inches tall, weighs about 210 pounds and has red hair, blue eyes, and tear-drop tattoos on his face.

His last known address is in Colerain Township, McGuffey said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 513-825-1500 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle drives off second level of Downtown Cincinnati parking garage
Vehicle falls off second level of Downtown Cincinnati parking garage
VIDEO: Man goes ‘ballistic,’ assaults downtown restaurant owner
VIDEO: Man goes ‘ballistic,’ assaults downtown restaurant owner
A crash on Zoar Road in Hamilton Township.
Woman dead in Warren County crash, fire chief says
All lanes of I-75 reopened before 9:30 p.m.
Section of I-75 SB reopens after crash
Kentucky correctional officer arrested, accused of working while intoxicated

Latest News

Firefighters were at the scene of a fire in West Chester Sunday morning.
1 rescued, 8 families displaced in West Chester fire
Every Saturday this month following the holiday weekend, Kenton County Parks and Recreation...
Kenton County Parks starts ‘Walk and Talk Nature Hike Series’
Vehicle drives off second level of Downtown Cincinnati parking garage
Vehicle falls off second level of Downtown Cincinnati parking garage
Vehicle drives off second level of Downtown Cincinnati parking garage
Vehicle drives off second level of Downtown Cincinnati parking garage