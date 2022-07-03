Hamilton County deputies search for inmate who escaped from hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Deputies are searching for an inmate who escaped from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Sunday morning.

According to Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey, James C. Johnson, 45, escaped from the hospital around 5:20 a.m. while undergoing treatment.

McGuffey adds that Johnson was last seen wearing hospital pants, a white t-shirt, and leg shackles.

Johnson is about six feet and four inches tall, weighs about 210 pounds and has red hair, blue eyes, and tear-drop tattoos on his face.

His last known address is in Colerain Township, McGuffey said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 513-825-1500 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

