Kenton County Parks starts ‘Walk and Talk Nature Hike Series’

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Every Saturday this month following the holiday weekend, Kenton County Parks and Recreation will have a new “Walk and Talk Nature Hike Series.”

The idea stemmed from Marisa Hayward, Recreation Intern at Kenton County Parks and Recreation, who was, “really inspired by how many trails that we actually have in the Kenton County Park system. This was not something I had ever known about before starting my internship here and I have lived in the Northern Kentucky area my whole life.”

On July 9 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Middleton-Mills Park, the topic is mindfulness.

There will be a quick guided meditation exercise followed by an easy-moderate five senses hike. The group will be meeting at the youth football field parking lot at 9 a.m. for registration. The address is 3415 Mills Road, Covington, KY 41015.

The hike distance is roughly one-half mile.

July 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at New Kenton County Park, the subject is weather. Of course, weather permitting, participants will learn about clouds and weather prediction. The group will be meeting at the main New Kenton County Park parking lot at 9 a.m. for registration. The address is 604 Independence Station Road, Independence, KY 41051.

The hike distance is roughly one and a half miles.

And on July 23 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Doe Run Lake, the group will be discussing nature. Hikers will learn about local plants and wildlife and about species identification skills. The group will meet at the Doe Run Lake main gravel parking lot at 9 a.m. for registration. Parks and Recreation notes that the trail for this hike may be narrow, muddy, and steep in some spots. The address is 1501 Bullock Pen Road, Covington, KY 41017.

The hike distance will vary depending on how long the participants want to hike and may range between one mile to two and a half miles.

Kenton County Parks and Recreation encourages those who plan to attend to bring sturdy walking shoes, bug spray, sunscreen and water bottles for each hike. The trails are considered to be easy to moderate in difficulty.

There are no limits as to how many folks can be in a group and the hikes shouldn’t take up the entire three-hour period, but Hayward wanted there to be enough time for discussions and questions along the hike.

And Hayward wants to emphasize the part about discussion, saying, “there will be points in each hike where we might stop at a certain point and i might give a discussion on something new that they might not know about and then while hiking, I want to give each participant the opportunity to talk with myself and each other about what we’re learning, what they might already know about these topics.”

