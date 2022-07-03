Contests
Kentucky’s attorney general asks state’s highest court to enact anti-abortion law

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron holds a press conference following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.(WKYT)
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron holds a press conference following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.(WKYT)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Sunday asked the state’s highest court to reinstate the former “Heartbeat Law.”

According to Cameron’s petition with the Kentucky Supreme Court, the statue prohibits abortion after a fetus has “a detectable heartbeat.”

The petition also asks to lift a restraining order against the attorney general that was issued by the Jefferson Circuit Court in EMW Women’s Surgical Center v. Cameron. The circuit court denied the motion, and Cameron is now asking the Supreme Court to review the petition.

According to the court case, EMW Women’s Surgical Center, a clinic that performs abortions, filed a restraining order against Cameron after he attempted to enact two statutes that would prohibit most abortions unless the mother’s health were at risk.

“We are exhausting every possible avenue to have Kentucky’s Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law reinstated,” Cameron said in a statement. “There is no more important issue than protecting life, and we are urging the state’s highest court to consider our request for emergency relief.”

The “Human Life Protection Act” was reinstated on June 24 after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which prohibits most abortions, according to court documents.

