Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Police: Colerain Avenue shutdown due to car crash

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(MGN)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police announce Colerain Avenue will be shutdown after a serious car wreck occurred Sunday evening.

Colerain Avenue will be shutdown southbound from Leeper Street and northbound from West Fork Road.

The accident happened at 4417 Colerain Ave.

Cincinnati Police are currently at the scene.

No word on injuries or what caused the crash.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle drives off second level of Downtown Cincinnati parking garage
Vehicle falls off second level of Downtown Cincinnati parking garage
VIDEO: Man goes ‘ballistic,’ assaults downtown restaurant owner
VIDEO: Man goes ‘ballistic,’ assaults downtown restaurant owner
A crash on Zoar Road in Hamilton Township.
Woman dead in Warren County crash, fire chief says
All lanes of I-75 reopened before 9:30 p.m.
Section of I-75 SB reopens after crash
Kentucky correctional officer arrested, accused of working while intoxicated

Latest News

Deer Park police give advice on calling 911 for July 4th
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron holds a press conference following the Supreme Court's...
Kentucky’s attorney general asks state’s highest court to enact anti-abortion law
Deputies are searching for James C. Johnson who escaped from UC Medical Hospital Sunday.
Hamilton County deputies search for inmate who escaped from hospital
Firefighters were at the scene of a fire in West Chester Sunday morning.
1 rescued, 8 families displaced in West Chester fire