Police: Colerain Avenue shutdown due to car crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police announce Colerain Avenue will be shutdown after a serious car wreck occurred Sunday evening.

Colerain Avenue will be shutdown southbound from Leeper Street and northbound from West Fork Road.

The accident happened at 4417 Colerain Ave.

Cincinnati Police are currently at the scene.

No word on injuries or what caused the crash.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.