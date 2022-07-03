Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Protests continue Sunday in Akron after fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker

Protesters on June 30, 2022. (Source: WOIO)
Protesters on June 30, 2022. (Source: WOIO)(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams and Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Calls for justice are continuing this weekend in Akron, days after the fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker, 25.

Sunday marks the fourth day of protests by community members calling for accountability and transparency from the Akron Police Department.

<

Walker, of Akron, was shot and killed by Akron police on Monday, June 27, after leading officers on a chase.

On Sunday, July 3, Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett and Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan released body camera video of the chase and shooting.

Attorneys for the Walker family spoke after the chief and mayor’s news conference, calling for protesters to remain peaceful, but demanding answers.

“People want and deserve answers, and they shall have them. BCI will conduct a complete, fair and expert investigation,” said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. “Body-worn camera footage is just one view of the whole picture – before drawing conclusions, the full review must take place.”

In a news release sent to the media on Sunday, Clay Cozart, the President of the Fraternal Order of Police Akron Lodge 7, said, “We are at the beginning stages of this investigation and much work remains. The Akron FOP urges the public to withhold judgement until all the evidence is gathered and the investigation concludes.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle drives off second level of Downtown Cincinnati parking garage
Vehicle falls off second level of Downtown Cincinnati parking garage
VIDEO: Man goes ‘ballistic,’ assaults downtown restaurant owner
VIDEO: Man goes ‘ballistic,’ assaults downtown restaurant owner
A crash on Zoar Road in Hamilton Township.
Woman dead in Warren County crash, fire chief says
All lanes of I-75 reopened before 9:30 p.m.
Section of I-75 SB reopens after crash
Kentucky correctional officer arrested, accused of working while intoxicated

Latest News

Juneteenth celebrations kick off in the Tri-State
Juneteenth celebrations underway in the Tri-State
Memorial Day Weekend.
LIST: Memorial Day parades planned around the Tri-State
Wicked Hickory BBQ food truck at Taste of Cincinnati on May 28, 2022.
Taste of Cincinnati returns Downtown for first time since 2019
Wicked Hickory BBQ food truck at Taste of Cincinnati on May 28, 2022.
052822_tasteofcincinnati_wxix
You can carry an open container in the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) with a...
Third time’s a charm: Westwood to hold DORA grand opening after rescheduling