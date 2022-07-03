Protests continue Sunday in Akron after fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Calls for justice are continuing this weekend in Akron, days after the fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker, 25.

Sunday marks the fourth day of protests by community members calling for accountability and transparency from the Akron Police Department.

Walker, of Akron, was shot and killed by Akron police on Monday, June 27, after leading officers on a chase.

On Sunday, July 3, Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett and Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan released body camera video of the chase and shooting.

Attorneys for the Walker family spoke after the chief and mayor’s news conference, calling for protesters to remain peaceful, but demanding answers.

“People want and deserve answers, and they shall have them. BCI will conduct a complete, fair and expert investigation,” said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. “Body-worn camera footage is just one view of the whole picture – before drawing conclusions, the full review must take place.”

In a news release sent to the media on Sunday, Clay Cozart, the President of the Fraternal Order of Police Akron Lodge 7, said, “We are at the beginning stages of this investigation and much work remains. The Akron FOP urges the public to withhold judgement until all the evidence is gathered and the investigation concludes.”

