Warm and mostly dry for the rest of the Holiday Weekend!

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - High pressure will keep us mostly dry for the rest of the holiday weekend. However, isolated showers will be possible as daytime highs top-out near 90 degrees.

For the Fourth of July, expect temperatures to reach the 90s!

Next week looks unsettled. Warm and humid conditions will stick around. As a result, occasional showers and thunderstorms will be possible.

