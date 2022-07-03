Warm and mostly dry for the rest of the Holiday Weekend!

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - High pressure will keep us mostly dry for the rest of the holiday weekend. However, isolated showers will be possible as daytime highs top-out near 90 degrees.

For the Fourth of July, expect temperatures to reach the 90s!

Next week looks unsettled. Warm and humid conditions will stick around. As a result, occasional showers and thunderstorms will be possible.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.