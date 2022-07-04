Man fatally shot in Westwood
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was shot and killed in Westwood Sunday night, Cincinnati Police say.
Officers responded to the area of Harrison Avenue and Werk Road around 10:00 p.m. for a report of a person shot.
Police located the victim and Cincinnati Fire Department crews determined that the man had died.
He has been identified as 35-year-old Jamar Higgs.
The investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the homicide unit at (513) 352-3542.
