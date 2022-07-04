Contests
Man fatally shot in Westwood

Cincinnati police responded to the 2800 block of Harrison Avenue around 10 p.m. Sunday night...
Cincinnati police responded to the 2800 block of Harrison Avenue around 10 p.m. Sunday night for a report of a person shot.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was shot and killed in Westwood Sunday night, Cincinnati Police say.

Officers responded to the area of Harrison Avenue and Werk Road around 10:00 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

Police located the victim and Cincinnati Fire Department crews determined that the man had died.

He has been identified as 35-year-old Jamar Higgs.

Cincinnati police say Jamar Higgs, 35, was fatally shot in Westwood Sunday night.
Cincinnati police say Jamar Higgs, 35, was fatally shot in Westwood Sunday night.

The investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the homicide unit at (513) 352-3542.

