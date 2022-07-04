Hamilton County sheriff to address Sunday’s prisoners’ escape

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Following two prisoners escaping custody on Sunday, Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey is holding a press conference to address the incidents.

Monday’s press conference is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.

One inmate, James Johnson, 44, escaped from University Hospital around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office announced several hours later.

Johnson was at the hospital receiving treatment when he escaped.

Patrick Thomas, 32, escaped Sunday from the Talbert House, according to the sheriff’s office.

Thomas broke out a facility window and used a bed sheet to rappel down from the third floor, Sheriff McGuffey explained Sunday.

