New Ohio firework law allows residents to legally set-off fireworks: How to stay safe

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As Fourth of July approaches, the Massie Township Fire Chief Don Fugate shares some advice on firework safety for the holiday weekend.

Fugate listed four firework safety components that can help prevent injury:

Make sure everyone is away from where the fireworks are being set off.

Make sure there is no dry vegetation or buildings close by that could catch on fire.

Make sure someone is watching small children (if any) so they do not run in and get into the middle of the field where fireworks are shooting off.

If a firework does not explode, do not go up to it. Let it sit.

Fireworks professional, Joe Rossi sets off fireworks for many organizations in Cincinnati. According to Fugate, Rossi gives a firework 15 minutes or more if it does not explode.

The new Ohio firework law allows residents to legally set off fireworks themselves, depending on the township, city or municipal. For more information on how to set-off fireworks and firework safety, visit the National Safety Council website.

