Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Rich New Yorkers getting bladder surgery, Botox to prevent having to pee on drive to Hamptons, INSIDER reports

According to Insider, women are getting bladder Botox injections to cut down on the number of...
According to Insider, women are getting bladder Botox injections to cut down on the number of bathroom breaks while heading out to the Hamptons(FILE)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (INSIDER) - A New York City urologist says people are undergoing medical procedures that make for fewer bathroom breaks because traffic to the Hamptons has gotten so bad, according to Insider.

In order to avoid the problem, Insider reports that men are getting prostate artery embolization to reduce the size of the prostate, and women are getting “bladder Botox” which decreases the need to urinate.

Dr. David Shusterman, a New York City urologist, told Insider, “A lot of people have problems with the issue. They come out to the Hamptons and have to stop four or five times on the way, but can’t find a restroom.”

Insider says Dr. Shusterman has been advertising, “Race to the Hamptons, not to the bathroom.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via INSIDER. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle drives off second level of Downtown Cincinnati parking garage
Vehicle falls off second level of Downtown Cincinnati parking garage
Police say the car was headed south on Colerain Avenue when the driver lost control and hit a...
Police identify victim in deadly Colerain Avenue crash; 3 others injured
Deputies are searching for James C. Johnson who escaped from UC Medical Hospital Sunday.
Hamilton County deputies search for inmate who escaped from hospital
The scene at the Talbert House after an inmate escaped Sunday evening.
Inmate breaks out of Talbert House third-story window using bed sheets
All lanes of I-75 reopened before 9:30 p.m.
Section of I-75 SB reopens after crash

Latest News

Oak Island Water Rescue received more than half a dozen water rescue calls Sunday afternoon.
Man drowns visiting North Carolina beach on July 4th holiday weekend
Strong winds, hail and heavy rain are the primary concerns with any storms that develop during...
Storms could produce strong winds, hail Tuesday
This image released on Sunday, July 3, 2022, by the Italian National Alpine and Cave Rescue...
Rain hampers search for missing in Italian glacier avalanche
Some people say women's health data can be surveiled since the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Online health data could be used to prosecute abortion, experts say