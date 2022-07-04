Rich New Yorkers getting bladder surgery, Botox to prevent having to pee on drive to Hamptons, INSIDER reports

NEW YORK (INSIDER) - A New York City urologist says people are undergoing medical procedures that make for fewer bathroom breaks because traffic to the Hamptons has gotten so bad, according to Insider.

In order to avoid the problem, Insider reports that men are getting prostate artery embolization to reduce the size of the prostate, and women are getting “bladder Botox” which decreases the need to urinate.

Dr. David Shusterman, a New York City urologist, told Insider, “A lot of people have problems with the issue. They come out to the Hamptons and have to stop four or five times on the way, but can’t find a restroom.”

Insider says Dr. Shusterman has been advertising, “Race to the Hamptons, not to the bathroom.”

