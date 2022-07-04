Storms could produce strong winds, hail Tuesday
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day as strong to severe storms are possible throughout the Tri-State.
Strong winds, hail and heavy rain are the primary concerns with any storms that develop during the afternoon into the overnight, the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team says.
The Tri-State is currently under a slight risk with an elevated chance of storms.
