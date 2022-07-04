Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Storms could produce strong winds, hail Tuesday

Download the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weater App for latest forecast.
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day as strong to severe storms are possible throughout the Tri-State.

Strong winds, hail and heavy rain are the primary concerns with any storms that develop during the afternoon into the overnight, the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team says.

The Tri-State is currently under a slight risk with an elevated chance of storms.

Stay up to date with the weather in your area by downloading the FOX19 First Alert Weather App.

Scan the QR code below.

The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store.
The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store.(WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle drives off second level of Downtown Cincinnati parking garage
Vehicle falls off second level of Downtown Cincinnati parking garage
Police say the car was headed south on Colerain Avenue when the driver lost control and hit a...
Police identify victim in deadly Colerain Avenue crash; 3 others injured
Deputies are searching for James C. Johnson who escaped from UC Medical Hospital Sunday.
Hamilton County deputies search for inmate who escaped from hospital
The scene at the Talbert House after an inmate escaped Sunday evening.
Inmate breaks out of Talbert House third-story window using bed sheets
All lanes of I-75 reopened before 9:30 p.m.
Section of I-75 SB reopens after crash

Latest News

Sunny and Hot Independence Day
Catherine's Monday Forecast
Catherine's Monday Forecast
Independence Day will be Sunny and Hot!
Catherine's Independence Day Forecast
Catherine's Independence Day Forecast