Storms could produce strong winds, hail Tuesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day as strong to severe storms are possible throughout the Tri-State.

Strong winds, hail and heavy rain are the primary concerns with any storms that develop during the afternoon into the overnight, the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team says.

The Tri-State is currently under a slight risk with an elevated chance of storms.

Fourth of July will be sunny with highs in the low 90s.



Our attention is focused on Tuesday, which is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for impactful heat as well as threat for strong to severe storms.@FOX19 #cincywx #ohwx #kywx #inwx #FirstAlertWX pic.twitter.com/iMPO8Ai732 — Ethan Emery (@EthanEmeryWX) July 3, 2022

