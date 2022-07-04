WATCH: Multiple children, woman rescued from Southern Indiana apartment engulfed in flames

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - Officers with the Madison Police Department in Indiana released bodycam footage of a fire rescue that saved multiple people trapped in a structure fire early Sunday morning.

Around 1 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Walnut Street on a report of a structure fire, Detective Sgt. Ricky Harris said in a release.

Officers found several people trapped in an upstairs apartment, with the staircase engulfed in flames.

Harris said one of the children inside the apartment broke out windows, and officers were able to catch each person that jumped from the windows.

Officers also caught a grown woman who leaped from the second-story window as well.

The ground-level apartments were entered to make sure no one else was trapped.

Two of the MPD responding officers, Josh Nolan and Kyle Potter, are both experienced firefighters and fought the blaze until more firefighters arrived, Harris said.

All the children have been treated by King’s Daughters’ Health - Hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

