2 separate water main breaks close roads in Wyoming, Springdale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two separate water main breaks overnight closed roads in Wyoming and Springdale.

The first one happened at the corner of Wyoming and Burns Avenue around 11 p.m.

Around 4 a.m., another one was reported at Cedarhill Drive in Springdale. It caused major flooding in the neighborhood.

Officials said the roads would be closed for several hours.

There is no word on what caused the water main breaks.

