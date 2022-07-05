Children reportedly threw fireworks into Cleveland home at time of intense fire, investigators say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters battled an intense blaze overnight at a home in Cleveland’s Slavic Village.

The fire was reported in a vacant house on East 71st Street near Fleet Avenue before 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators in Cleveland said they received reports of children throwing fireworks into the house at around the same time as the fire.

#CLEFIREONSCENE Vacant House Fire on E.71 north of Fleet in 2nd Battalion. Well involved with exposure house. No injuries. Reports of kids throwing fireworks into house. Cause under investigation. #CLEFIRE4th pic.twitter.com/A6mInlZkVy — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) July 5, 2022

19 News crews were on the scene as firefighters worked to extinguish heavy flames and smoke coming from the house.

Vacant House Fire E.71 north of Fleet. pic.twitter.com/lKd5vWAy2C — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) July 5, 2022

Working House Fire E71 at Fleet. Unknown injuries. The house looks like a loss. pic.twitter.com/yqdrp15vS3 — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) July 5, 2022

The Cleveland Fire Department shared photos on social media that appear to show used fireworks at the scene.

No significant injuries were reported.

Cleveland fire officials are continuing to investigate the incident.

