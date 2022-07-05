Children reportedly threw fireworks into Cleveland home at time of intense fire, investigators say
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters battled an intense blaze overnight at a home in Cleveland’s Slavic Village.
The fire was reported in a vacant house on East 71st Street near Fleet Avenue before 1 a.m. on Tuesday.
Investigators in Cleveland said they received reports of children throwing fireworks into the house at around the same time as the fire.
19 News crews were on the scene as firefighters worked to extinguish heavy flames and smoke coming from the house.
The Cleveland Fire Department shared photos on social media that appear to show used fireworks at the scene.
No significant injuries were reported.
Cleveland fire officials are continuing to investigate the incident.
