Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Four Vietnam War veterans to receive Medal of Honor

Photo of Staff Sergeant Edward N. Kaneshiro, Specialist 5 Dwight W. Birdwell, Specialist 5...
Photo of Staff Sergeant Edward N. Kaneshiro, Specialist 5 Dwight W. Birdwell, Specialist 5 Dennis M. Fujii and retired Major John J. Duffy.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden will award the Medal of Honor to four Vietnam War veterans.

Staff Sergeant Edward N. Kaneshiro, Specialist 5 Dwight W. Birdwell, Specialist 5 Dennis M. Fujii and retired Major John J. Duffy all served in the U.S. Army.

Kaneshiro, who will receive his medal posthumously, saved his fellow soldiers by enabling his platoon to withdraw from a village while under attack. He died the following year in battle as a result of a gunshot wound.

Birdwell was wounded in a separate battle while saving his tank commander’s life. He continued to fight and refused evacuation until he was ordered to tend to his wounds.

Fujii will receive his medal for serving aboard a helicopter ambulance during an evacuation mission. He continued fighting for 17 hours while wounded.

Duffy was wounded twice while battling enemy forces for two days in 1972, refusing evacuation and continuing to fight.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the car was headed south on Colerain Avenue when the driver lost control and hit a...
Police identify victim in deadly Colerain Avenue crash; 3 others injured
The scene at the Talbert House after an inmate escaped Sunday evening.
Inmate breaks out of Talbert House third-story window using bed sheets
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Camrynn Ray McMichael
Mom names 11-year-old boy killed in Mt. Vernon fireworks incident
Honeysuckle may be a staple of spring, but it also might be killing other plants in your yard.
UC biology survey finds invasive plants taking over Tri-State forests

Latest News

19 News
Children reportedly threw fireworks into Cleveland home at time of intense fire
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
July 4 parade shooting leaves 6 dead, 30 hurt; man detained
NATO members made the historic decision last week to invite Russia’s neighbor Finland and...
NATO nations sign accession protocols for Sweden, Finland
Former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld and his wife Dr. Sarah Coyne arrive at the...
P.G. Sittenfeld trial resumes following delay due to ‘C0VID-related issue’