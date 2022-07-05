Hamilton County official says fake prescription pills, fentanyl on the rise

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Addiction Response Coalition is sending out a warning after they say they have seen an increase in fake prescription pills and fentanyl on the streets.

Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus says the danger is because the smallest amounts of fentanyl can be mixed with any drug, from meth to crack, marijuana and Adderall.

The Addiction Response Coalition says many synthetic opioids are being pressed into pill form and it’s difficult to tell the difference from the real thing.

“It’s dangerous, and it’s not like taking a hit of something, and you’re on your way,” explained Driehaus. “These are laced with fentanyl, and they can be deadly, and these kids don’t know what they’re using because no one that is selling it to them is telling them what they’re using, and so they have to be aware of that, and not use those drugs. I mean, it’s a dangerous time.”

The Addiction Response Coalition says in the last year, the Hamilton County Crime Laboratory came across a little more than 7,000 fake pills.

This year, they have already seen more than 20,000 fake drugs moving through Hamilton County.

Commissioner Driehaus says they think the synthetic drugs are coming from China and Mexican Cartels.

To get a handle on the problem and overdoses, they are advising people to use fentanyl test strips that can detect the substance in unregulated drugs.

Law enforcement is also doing more to crack down on suppliers, according to Driehaus.

“[Fentanyl] is very difficult to track and sometimes it’s coming in through the mail because the amounts are so small,” said Driehaus. “So, I do think it’s a big challenge for law enforcement, but they are trying to get back to the supplier when we know we have multiple overdose deaths trying to track that back to the supplier. They’re doing the work, but it is challenging.”

Commissioner Driehaus says they are also taking more proactive steps with more aggressive drug treatment programs.

