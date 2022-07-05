Family of 10 displaced after Fairfield house fire

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Ten people, including eight children, were displaced after a house fire in Fairfield early Tuesday morning.

The fire started in a garage in the 400 block of Loren Lane.

The homeowners told FOX19 NOW they heard a knock at their door around 1 a.m. from two people to alert them about the fire.

Everyone was able to get out safely and no injuries were reported.

The family told FOX19 NOW they are at a family member’s house waiting to hear more updates from the Victim Assistance Unit.

The Victim Assistance team said the family will not be able to live in the house again for another six to eight months, but the family will be able to get back in the home to gather belongings.

The family said they lost sports equipment, some of the kids’ football and cheer equipment.

The cause remains under investigation.

There’s no word on a damage estimate.

