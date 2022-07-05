Ice sculpture business damaged by fire in Forest Park

FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - A fire caused damage to an ice sculpture business in Forest Park early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out at Artic Diamond Ice Sculptures around 3:30 a.m. The business is located on Sebring Drive.

No one was inside the business at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The owner, Jerry Neaves, told FOX19 NOW this fire will impact them a lot.

According to Neaves, the business does not have power so all of their work and unused ice is melting and it could be thousands in loss of materials and sculptures.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

