Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Ice sculpture business damaged by fire in Forest Park

The owner said the fire could be a loss of thousands in materials.
The owner said the fire could be a loss of thousands in materials.(FOX19 NOW)
By Kody Fisher and Kim Schupp
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - A fire caused damage to an ice sculpture business in Forest Park early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out at Artic Diamond Ice Sculptures around 3:30 a.m. The business is located on Sebring Drive.

No one was inside the business at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The owner, Jerry Neaves, told FOX19 NOW this fire will impact them a lot.

According to Neaves, the business does not have power so all of their work and unused ice is melting and it could be thousands in loss of materials and sculptures.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the car was headed south on Colerain Avenue when the driver lost control and hit a...
Police identify victim in deadly Colerain Avenue crash; 3 others injured
The scene at the Talbert House after an inmate escaped Sunday evening.
Inmate breaks out of Talbert House third-story window using bed sheets
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Camrynn Ray McMichael
Mom names 11-year-old boy killed in Mt. Vernon fireworks incident
Honeysuckle may be a staple of spring, but it also might be killing other plants in your yard.
UC biology survey finds invasive plants taking over Tri-State forests

Latest News

The house fire displaced a family of 10.
Family of 10 displaced after Fairfield house fire
The break caused flooding in the neighborhood.
2 separate water main breaks close roads in Wyoming, Springdale
First Alert Weather Day: Heat Advisory issued, severe storms possible
Scenes of destruction from Ukraine as Russia's assault on the country continues.
‘Everyday a lot of people die:’ Ukraine refugees in Cincinnati struggle with toll of war