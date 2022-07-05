Lawsuit claims UC protected male dancer accused of inappropriate touching

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two ballet dancers filed a lawsuit against the University of Cincinnati, claiming the school protected a male dancer after he was accused of inappropriately touching other students.

The federal lawsuit is against UC’s College-Conservatory of Music (CCM).

Two female students allege that the university protected the male ballet dancer at the expense of numerous female dancers, according to the lawsuit from Engel & Martin, LLC.

The dancers claim the male touched his partners inappropriately during practices and performances, the lawsuit reads.

The suit claims faculty members and administrators found out about it but didn’t do anything to protect the victims.

According to the lawsuit, UC officials told the victims that if they felt uncomfortable, they could walk out of class.

The lawsuit filed by Engel & Martin on behalf of the two female dancers claims UC was deliberately indifferent to the harassment suffered by the women.

The lawyers wrote in the lawsuit that the law states UC is required to protect students from sexual harassment and sexual violence.

FOX19 NOW reached out to UC for a response. The university has not responded.

