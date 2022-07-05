Contests
P.G. Sittenfeld trial resumes following delay due to ‘C0VID-related issue’

P.G. Sittenfeld trial: Defense begins presenting its case
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The federal public corruption trial of former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld resumes after the proceedings were suspended due to a “COVID-19-related issue,” U.S. District Court Judge Douglas Cole announced Thursday.

The trial is in its third week and testimony was expected to wrap up Thursday with five defense witnesses testifying and potentially Sittenfeld himself.

His attorneys said during opening statements last week it was likely he would take the stand in his own defense.

They wouldn’t confirm that on Wednesday, however, declining to talk when asked by FOX19 NOW.

On Thursday morning, one of his lawyers, Charles M. Rittgers responded “Possibly,” when we asked him again before court began.

Sittenfeld, 37, of East Walnut Hills, is accused of promising to support, perform “official acts,” and “deliver the votes” to help the development of a property with sports betting at 435 Elm Street across from the Duke Energy Convention in downtown Cincinnati in exchange for $40,000 in donations to his political action fund (PAC).

Sittenfeld was indicted in November 2020 on two counts each of honest services wire fraud, bribery, and attempted extortion by a government official.

The indictment states Sittenfeld solicited the money in exchange for his support to develop the Elm Street property which former Cincinnati Bengals player turned developer, Chinedum Ndukwe, envisioned as a hotel and office complex with apartments and a restaurant.

Sittenfeld also made it clear to the undercover agents how to donate the money, how much and what they would get in return, prosecutors have said.

Jurors have spent days watching video recordings and listening to audio recordings of Sittenfeld meeting with or talking to undercover agents who posed as out-of-town investors of Ndukwe’s, a paid FBI informant.

According to Sittenfeld’s indictment, he told the undercover agents that $5,000 was the maximum that could go in the PAC and not be traced back to him and directed them to use different LLCs to pay the money so it could not be traced back to them.

“I’m doing this right and I also want to protect you guys,” the indictment quotes Sittenfeld saying.

Sittenfeld assured undercover agents he could get votes, according to the indictment, telling them, “Look, I’m ready to shepherd the votes as soon as it gets to us at council.”

In another exchange, the indictment quotes Sittenfeld saying of donations and his support: “you know, obviously nothing can be illegal like....illegally nothing can be a quid, quid pro quo. And I know that’s not what you’re saying either. But what I can say is that I’m always super pro-development and revitalization of especially our urban core.”

Sittenfeld has pleaded not guilty and insisted since the day he was indicted that all allegations are false.

“The attempt to portray proper assistance to a project bringing jobs and growth to our city that benefits the public is a gross overreach and an injustice,” he tweeted at that time. “I stand strongly on my record of public service, including providing help that’s in the public interest, to anyone, whether they have ever made a political contribution to me or not.”

Sittenfeld’s attorneys have repeatedly said his indictment actually proves he did not commit a quid pro quo.

They say he has always been pro-development, his actions are all perfectly legal and this is typical business conducted by politicians.

Prosecutors wanted the judge to limit how Sittenfeld’s attorneys defend him but “if the defendant introduces evidence relating to these investigations, this again ‘opens the door’ for the government to introduce clarifying evidence justifying those investigations, if necessary,” court records show.

Sittenfeld’s lawyers requested 13 character witnesses to testify in support of him, but the judge quickly made it clear that was not acceptable and would not happen.

He told them they were only permitted to bring in witnesses who could testify to conduct similar to the alleged crimes.

To be fair, the judge noted, prosecutors could then bring in rebuttal witnesses to speak to developments.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

