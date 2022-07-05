Police ID woman killed in Warren County crash

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Hamilton Township Police Department has identified a woman that was killed in a crash on Friday.

The crash happened around 5:35 p.m. on Zoar Road between Talon Court and Eagle Court, according to Hamilton Township police.

Police said preliminary investigation indicates that 64-year-old Rebecca Lynn Murray suffered a medical emergency prior to losing control of her vehicle.

She travelled off the eastside of Zoar Road, struck a telephone pole, and ended up submerged in a creek.

One car appears to have flipped and landed overturned in a shallow body of water off the road.

Murray was the only person in the car.

First responders confirmed she died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Hamilton Township Police Department.

