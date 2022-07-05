Contests
Skyline to open location in summer vacation hotspot

This will be the sixth Skyline location in Florida.
Skyline Chili brings back free Coney day
There are currently five Skyline Chili restaurants in Florida.(tcw-wxix)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Skyline Chili will soon have a location perfect for the Ohioans visiting Disney World during the summer.

The restaurant announced on Facebook a location will be open near Orlando, Florida, by early 2023.

The Skyline Chili near Orlando will go in the Flamingo Crossings Town Center, according to the Facebook post.

Conveniently, the future Skyline will be a little more than five minutes away from Disney World.

Once the location is up and running, Florida will have six Skyline Chili restaurants in the state.

