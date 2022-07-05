Storms continue today and tomorrow

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - On this First Alert Weather Day we are starting to see some stronger and even severe storms around the Tri-State. A boundary is moving in from the north and it contains heavy rain, lightning, strong winds and possibly hail. Be weather aware today and tomorrow as storms will continue.

A Heat Advisory also remains in effect for most of the Tri-State through 9pm.

Wednesday our storm chances will be similar with an early morning round and a round in the afternoon and evening. Again we will have an increased threat for severe weather. Temperatures will remain in the 90s with the heat index above 100. Similar weather can be expected Thursday and Friday with scattered storms yet again. Saturday morning will be the last chance for rain for a few days.

Sunday will be dry with highs in the mid 80s. Monday and Tuesday will be pleasant but warmer with highs near 90.

