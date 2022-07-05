TUESDAY IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - RIGHT NOW There is a line of rain and thunderstorms that are moving through Northern Indiana, southern Michigan and northern Ohio. Those are moving southward. expecting some of the remnants to be in our neck-of-the-woods from about 7AM until Noon. The Second, and more powerful round of storms will move in later this afternoon and evening.

The warm and muggy start Tuesday morning is a strong clue to the afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for most of the FOX19 NOW viewing area for Tuesday afternoon and evening. The NWS Storm Prediction Center puts the entire FOX19 NOW viewing area in a SLIGHT RISK (Level 2 out of 5) both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Hot humid air is “high octane” fuel for thunderstorms and there will be plenty of it Tuesday. High temperatures will reach the middle 90s and the heat index will range from 100° to 106° during afternoon. Individuals with conditions that make them vulnerable to heat stress should take it easy.

As the day warms thunderstorms will develop and conditions are right for the storms to become strong to severe. The main threat is damaging straight-line winds, but as in all strong thunderstorm situations and isolated, weak, short-track tornado cannot be ruled out. Thunderstorms could develop in spots as early as 1 pm and could continue throughout the evening. Torrential downpours could cause short-duration, localized flooding.

Wednesday will be just about as hot and the humidity as high again pushing the heat index to 100° or higher. In addition, thunderstorms could be severe Wednesday too.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.