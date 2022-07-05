Westwood shooting victim killed on sister’s birthday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A family remains in disbelief after their loved one fell victim to the deadly June 3 shooting in Westwood.

Jamar Higgs, 35, died around 10 p.m. that night near the area of Harrison Avenue and Werk Road, the Cincinnati Police Department said.

Higgs’ grandfather, Marvin Butts, says when he heard the terrible news he immediately went to the scene.

“His sister’s birthday is the day he got killed, and mine was the following day,” Butts explained. “That just killed the whole spirit when I found out what happened. It’s just disbelief that he got shot.”

When he got to the scene of the shooting, Butts says he saw his daughter and granddaughter screaming and crying.

“His sister TT’s birthday was July the 3rd, and he died in her arms,” Butts recalled. “She was holding him - she had blood on her hands and everything when I got to her.”

Butts says his grandson just started working at a pizza shop and promised he would bring him a free pizza.

“He kept telling me, ‘Come on over, pop pop, and get a pizza,’” Butts recalled. “I said, ‘Man, look, it’s going to cost me more in gas to come get that free pizza.’ It was over in Kentucky. ‘It’s going to cost me more in gas than the pizzas worth. Just bring it over later.’”

Butts says he wants to challenge all young people to put their guns down and learn to love one another again.

“If you got a gun out there and you feel you need to go shoot somebody, why won’t you try talking to them first,” Butts asks. “Try to talk it out all this shooting everybody just ain’t worth it.”

So far, Cincinnati police have not released information about a suspect or a motive.

If you know something, call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.