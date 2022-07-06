1 sent to hospital after Norwood house fire

NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - One person was transported to the hospital after a house fire in Norwood.

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Madison Avenue.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze, but there is a lot of damage to the front of the home.

A backhoe is now on the scene here in Norwood. The person driving it tells me they’re here to clear debris from the front porch of the home. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/S8Yt5BVP98 — Kody Fisher (@KodyFisherTV) July 6, 2022

The condition of the victim is not known at this time.

The Norwood Fire Department said they believe the house is a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Norwood Fire Department tells me one person was taken to the hospital because of this fire on Madison Ave. They don’t know the condition of the person at this time. They tell me the house is likely a total lose. They are investigating to find out what happened. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/RbAMDbt7RM — Kody Fisher (@KodyFisherTV) July 6, 2022

