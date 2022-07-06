1 sent to hospital after Norwood house fire
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - One person was transported to the hospital after a house fire in Norwood.
The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Madison Avenue.
Fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze, but there is a lot of damage to the front of the home.
The condition of the victim is not known at this time.
The Norwood Fire Department said they believe the house is a total loss.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
