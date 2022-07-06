FC Cincinnati’s star midfielder gets big honor

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta has been voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Month for June 2022.

Acosta tied for the league lead with four goal contributions (one goal, three assists) in the month of June despite only playing in 137 minutes. On June 24 against Orlando City SC, he came off the bench and provided the game-winning assist, and in his 35 minutes of game action, he matched career-highs in shots (5) and shots on target (3).

On June 29, he totaled one goal and two assists in the 4-4 draw with defending MLS Cup Champions New York City FC at TQL Stadium.

Only two other players totaled four goal contributions in June, and he was the lone player to record three assists during the month. FCC was one of five teams to post an unbeaten record (one win, two draws) in the month of June, and it was the club’s first unbeaten month (minimum two games) in club history.

The Argentine leads MLS in both goal contributions (16) and assists (10) in 2022, while ranking second in key passes (48). He has produced at least one goal or assist in 13 different games this season, which is the most in MLS. Acosta’s 33 goal contributions since the start of 2021 are the fourth most in MLS and his 20 assists are tied for the second most.

Acosta is the first FC Cincinnati player to be voted MLS Player of the Month in club history. It is the second Player of the Month honor in his career (September 2018 with D.C. United), joining New York City FC’s Taty Castellanos, Atlanta United’s Josef Martínez, and LAFC’s Carlos Vela as the only players to win multiple MLS Player of the Month awards since the start of 2018. Acosta is the 10th player in MLS history to be named Player of the Month with two different teams.

Acosta has produced a goal or an assist in six of FC Cincinnati’s seven wins this season.

MLS Player of the Month is voted upon by a panel of select national media members in a process conducted by MLS Communications.

