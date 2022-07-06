FIRST ALERT: Heat, strong storms to disrupt the afternoon in the tri-state

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - “The air you can wear,” continues Wednesday afternoon with dew points pushing into the upper 70s at times. This, coupled with highs in the low 90s, will make feels like temperatures in the low 100s. This is one of two reasons why Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day.

The other reason is due to the severe potential for storms Wednesday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire FOX19 NOW viewing area under a Slight Risk of severe weather (Category 2 out of 5). The primary threats with any storm that develops will be heavy downpours that could result in flash flooding, strong wind gusts that may be damaging. Hail may also develop in storms, though the risk of damaging hail is only marginal. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Thursday will also be humid with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s with isolated showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, though much of the day looks dry under partly cloudy skies. Friday will have more coverage of showers and thunderstorms as a cold front approaches the tri-state. Highs will also be in the upper 80s with more sticky air.

The weekend looks more comfortable with lower humidity and drying conditions. Saturday could see a few light showers early in the morning as the front exits the region, but throughout the day, expect decreasing clouds. Abundant sunshine is on tap for Sunday and Monday. Expect highs through the middle of next week in the mid-to-upper 80s.

