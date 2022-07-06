Fundraiser planned for Hamilton woman missing since last year

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - It’s been seven months since 23-year-old Kara Hyde disappeared from Hamilton. Despite several searches, police and Kara’s mother, Lisa, are still waiting for answers.

Lisa is holding a yard sale fundraiser this weekend at Kara’s home on Grand Boulevard to raise funds for more searches.

“It still gets harder every day. I keep saying that, but it’s true,” Lisa said.

Kara was last seen leaving her home on Grand Boulevard on Dec. 5, 2021. Hamilton police have said they cannot determine whether there was any foul play in her disappearance.

A reward is being offered for information.

“When I lay down and go to sleep and I know she’s still out there, it tortures me to no end,” Lisa said. “I can’t believe it’s been seven months either. She should’ve been found by now.”

Lisa’s fundraiser will be held Saturday and Sunday noon-dusk.

“We’ve already received a bunch of donations,” Lisa said. “We have tons and tons of merchandise.”

Lisa says they are still taking donations but they also need volunteers for upcoming searches.

“It’ll go towards any resources that might be needed that come up that we need to find her, also for provisions and events and searches,” she explained.

Lisa is still holding out hope they find her daughter.

“There is a chance she’s still out there alive somewhere, and that’s why I’m so desperate to find her,” she said.

Anyone who knows anything about the whereabouts of Kara Hyde is asked to contact Hamilton Police Department at (513) 868-5811.

