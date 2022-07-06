Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Fundraiser planned for Hamilton woman missing since last year

Kara Hyde
Kara Hyde(Provided)
By Courtney King
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - It’s been seven months since 23-year-old Kara Hyde disappeared from Hamilton. Despite several searches, police and Kara’s mother, Lisa, are still waiting for answers.

Lisa is holding a yard sale fundraiser this weekend at Kara’s home on Grand Boulevard to raise funds for more searches.

“It still gets harder every day. I keep saying that, but it’s true,” Lisa said.

Kara was last seen leaving her home on Grand Boulevard on Dec. 5, 2021. Hamilton police have said they cannot determine whether there was any foul play in her disappearance.

A reward is being offered for information.

“When I lay down and go to sleep and I know she’s still out there, it tortures me to no end,” Lisa said. “I can’t believe it’s been seven months either. She should’ve been found by now.”

Lisa’s fundraiser will be held Saturday and Sunday noon-dusk.

“We’ve already received a bunch of donations,” Lisa said. “We have tons and tons of merchandise.”

Lisa says they are still taking donations but they also need volunteers for upcoming searches.

“It’ll go towards any resources that might be needed that come up that we need to find her, also for provisions and events and searches,” she explained.

Lisa is still holding out hope they find her daughter.

“There is a chance she’s still out there alive somewhere, and that’s why I’m so desperate to find her,” she said.

Anyone who knows anything about the whereabouts of Kara Hyde is asked to contact Hamilton Police Department at (513) 868-5811.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the car was headed south on Colerain Avenue when the driver lost control and hit a...
Police identify victim in deadly Colerain Avenue crash; 3 others injured
The scene at the Talbert House after an inmate escaped Sunday evening.
Inmate breaks out of Talbert House third-story window using bed sheets
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Honeysuckle may be a staple of spring, but it also might be killing other plants in your yard.
UC biology survey finds invasive plants taking over Tri-State forests
Camrynn Ray McMichael
Mom names 11-year-old boy killed in Mt. Vernon fireworks incident

Latest News

Faith Parker
Police: Woman arrested for alleged assault of couple at The Banks
(Source: StoryBlocks)
Warren Co. woman says DoorDash driver sent inappropriate texts to her 12-year-old daughter
Fentanyl is extremely deadly, with a relatively tiny amount needed to cause a fatal overdose.
Hamilton County official says fake prescription pills, fentanyl on the rise
Westwood shooting victim killed on sister’s birthday
Westwood shooting victim killed on sister’s birthday