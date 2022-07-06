Ky. Supreme Court denies AG Cameron motion seeking to reinstate abortion ban

Contests
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Supreme Court has denied a motion filed by Attorney General Daniel Cameron in an effort to reinstate an abortion ban in the commonwealth.

The order was entered in the Supreme Court by Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. on Tuesday night, stating Cameron’s emergency motion for immediate relief was denied.

A motion filed to the Kentucky Court of Appeals was denied on Saturday. Cameron provided a statement on Saturday night stating his intention to bring the matter to the Kentucky Supreme Court.

The efforts were made following a ruling handed down by a Kentucky judge on Thursday, temporarily blocking Kentucky’s ban on abortions.

A lawsuit was filed by the ACLU days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The ACLU claimed Kentucky’s trigger law banning abortions violated the state constitution.

The ruling made abortions temporarily legal again in Kentucky.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

