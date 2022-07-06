Contests
Man rescued from flood water in Clay County after truck is swept away

Photo Courtesy: City of Manchester Fire Department Facebook page
Photo Courtesy: City of Manchester Fire Department Facebook page(MFD Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 1:28 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man found himself in a bad situation Tuesday night after being trapped by rising flood water.

Officials with the Manchester Fire Department posted about the incident on their Facebook page.

In the post, we’re told they were called to KY 638 in the evening hours for a report of a truck swept away by flood water with the driver still inside.

Photo Courtesy: City of Manchester Fire Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: City of Manchester Fire Department Facebook(MFD Facebook)

When the swift water team arrived, they found the man hanging in the window of the truck with the water continuing to rise around him.

Firefighters were able to grab the man and get him to safety. He was then turned over to Clay County EMS.

This is one of the many reasons we preach “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” so hard when flooding is possible. Not only are you putting yourself in danger, but you also risk the lives of first responders as well.

