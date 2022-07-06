Contests
Motorcyclist caught driving 69 mph over speed limit in Tuscarawas County

Speeding motorcyclist caught
Speeding motorcyclist caught(Source: OSHP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a trooper clocked a motorcyclist speeding at a rate that would have been “catastrophic” if the driver crashed over the July 4 holiday weekend.

The New Philadelphia Post trooper’s radar shows the driver was going 124 miles per hour, which is twice the posted speed limit.

The posted limit on that stretch of Tuscarawas County roadway was 55 miles per hour.

“At this speed, any crash would be catastrophic for both the rider and anyone around them,” the Ohio State Highway Patrol shared on social media.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

