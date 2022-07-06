Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Police: More than 50 shots fired at cookout; 2 kids hurt

Police called the shooting an unprovoked attack. No arrests have been made. (WISH via CNN)
By WISH Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Police say more than 50 shots were fired at a Fourth of July cookout, leaving at least three people, including two children, injured.

Deonte Edmonds lives close to where the shooting happened at around 7 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Arlington Village Shopping Center in Indianapolis. He was just driving by when he noticed the families desperate for help.

“Kids running, families running, more cars pulling up, family members trying to figure out exactly what was going on,” Edmonds said.

Police say an 8-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy were inside the bounce house when they got caught in the middle of gunfire. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers say a 28-year-old man was also shot and listed in critical condition.

“It does something to me because it’s like here is a family that is trying to celebrate the Fourth, that’s out here to have fun, that’s out here to do a barbeque, and to have someone to come and start shooting, it’s definitely heartbreaking,” Edmonds said.

Police called the shooting an unprovoked attack during which more than 50 shots were fired.

“I know there’s always been guns. There’s always been violence, but at one point in time, there was a time when you didn’t wake up every day and see that somebody had been shot,” Edmonds said.

Police are not able to release any information regarding a possible suspect at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

No arrests have been made yet.

Copyright 2022 WISH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on Zoar Road in Hamilton Township.
Police ID woman killed in Warren County crash
There are currently five Skyline Chili restaurants in Florida.
Skyline to open location in summer vacation hotspot
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder
The scene at the Talbert House after an inmate escaped Sunday evening.
Inmate breaks out of Talbert House third-story window using bed sheets
Police say the car was headed south on Colerain Avenue when the driver lost control and hit a...
Police identify victim in deadly Colerain Avenue crash; 3 others injured

Latest News

FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021.
Judges keeping Capitol riot trials in DC amid bias claims
The house is believed to be a total loss.
1 sent to hospital after Norwood house fire
Cynthia Moreno, 32, hangs a sign across the street from an U.S. Immigration and Customs...
Appeals arguments set on immigrants brought to US as kids
Lightning during an active thunderstorm
First Alert Weather Day: High temps could produce severe storms
A Ukrainian serviceman looks at the rubble of a school that was destroyed some days ago during...
7 killed in Ukraine as Russia pounds rebel-claimed province