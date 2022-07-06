Contests
Police: Woman arrested for alleged assault of couple at The Banks

Cincinnati police are searching for other suspects.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 18-year-old woman is under arrest in connection with the alleged assault of a local couple at The Banks over the weekend.

Faith Parker, of Mt. Healthy, is charged with assault and disorderly conduct. Police say in court documents she was “highly intoxicated” while fighting at The Banks DORA and that she punched a victim in the face several times.

Parker is at the Hamilton County Justice Center held on 10 percent of a $20,000 bail for the assault charge.

Police say Parker’s arrest follows from their investigation into the alleged assault of Colleen Herman and her husband after the Reds game on Saturday night around 1 a.m.

Herman took to Facebook to describe what she says happened. She claims she and her husband were waiting for an Uber near Jefferson Social when they were attacked from behind and beaten by a group of around 10 men and one woman. She says the attack was unprovoked, that neither she nor her husband had prior words with the alleged attackers or had ever seen them before.

Herman says her husband is in the hospital being monitored for a brain bleed.

Police have not confirmed Herman’s account. FOX19 has requested the police report and any surveillance footage that exists.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office says police are looking for other suspects in the case.

