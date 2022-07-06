Reds family looks to rebuild their diamond in the rough with help from fellow fans

COOKE CITY, Mont. (WXIX) - A family of Reds fans living in Montana is hoping their fellow Cincinnati baseball community can help them replace an important piece of their lives.

“Build it and they will come,” the famous line from the baseball classic “Field of Dreams.”

For the Wolfe family, they find themselves in a “rebuild it and they will come” situation.

Anna Wolfe is from Brown County and now lives in the tourist hotspot of Yellowstone National Park with her husband, Joda, and their 5-year-old son, Luke.

Recently, historic flooding has caused havoc for those living in the area, including the Wolfe family.

Anna says they often spent time on the baseball diamond in their hometown which was their “special field.” The next closest baseball diamond is more than a 90-minute drive for them.

The field was washed away when the flood waters ripped through the area.

“After the flood, the boys were just, kind of, walking around on the mud,” Joda recalled.

Now, the home field is nothing but a muddy mess.

“And, Anna just started crying,” Joda explained. “She was just standing where home plate was, looking around, and it’s just, kind of, devastation, you know?

Living in a breathtaking party of the country, the Wolfe family is an extended part of Reds country.

“To me, even when people leave Ohio or far away, the Reds, kind of, unite us across distance,” said Anna.

The floods that ripped away their diamond in the rough were powerful. The Wolfe’s hope the power of kindness and the love for sports will help them fix their home base.

“How nice would it be to have a glimmer of hope on the side, like, ‘hey, we’ve got this awesome thing that’s going to be built. The gates are going to be open next year and we’re going to be back, better than ever, next summer,’” Joda stated.

To help the Wolfe family rebuild the field, click here.

