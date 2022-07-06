SWAT team responds to apartments in East Westwood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police and first responders are at the scene of a situation in an apartment complex on Westwood Northern Boulevard.

A SWAT team arrived around 11 p.m.

SWAT has just arrived at the Raven Wood Apartment. pic.twitter.com/hP1DENwmfX — Ken Baker (@KenBakerTV) July 6, 2022

The situation began around 9:30 p.m., and a heavy police presence descended shortly afterward.

We are working to learn what’s going on and will update this story as information surfaces.

