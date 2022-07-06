SWAT team responds to apartments in East Westwood
A heavy police presence is at the scene on Westwood Northern Boulevard.
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police and first responders are at the scene of a situation in an apartment complex on Westwood Northern Boulevard.
A SWAT team arrived around 11 p.m.
The situation began around 9:30 p.m., and a heavy police presence descended shortly afterward.
We are working to learn what’s going on and will update this story as information surfaces.
