WATCH: Goshen suffers ‘extensive’ tornado damage, state of emergency declared

Warning: One of the videos above contains a word of profanity.

Forecast | Live Radar | Submit photos/videos

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Goshen is under a state of emergency after a tornado ripped through northern Clermont County Wednesday afternoon.

“At this point we know that a tornado hit Goshen. We don’t know how severe the tornado was. We have extensive damage in what we refer to as ‘downtown Goshen’ and in the outskirts heading south,” said fire chief and township administrator Stephen Pegram.

There are two confirmed injuries at this time, a firefighter injured by a chainsaw and a civilian. No word on their conditions.

The tornado touched down around 3:30 p.m. as part of a large storm front that swept across the Tri-State.

>> ‘It’s going to be a long night:’ Thousands without power after severe storms thrash Tri-State

The Goshen Fire Department took “a direct hit,” according to Pegram.

“We have extensive damage to one of our fire stations and extensive damage to our police station, which obviously has caused an issue with coordinating a response,” he said. “We are currently setting up in a regional command post.”

The city is receiving mutual aid from police, fire and EMS agencies from several surrounding counties. Ohio State Highway Patrol is on scene assisting with traffic.

More of the damage we’re seeing on Wood Street from this afternoons tornado. - @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/kFijtfFQJ8 — Payton Del Bradley (@PaytonBradleyTV) July 6, 2022

OH-28 and OH-132 are closed in Goshen due to heavy storm damage, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. ODOT crews are on-site helping to clear the area.

The National Weather Service will conduct a preliminary storm survey Thursday morning in northern Clermont County.

“Based on radar data and initial images from around the Goshen area, it is believed a tornado was responsible for at least some of the damage. The National Weather Service is working with Clermont County Emergency Management in relation to this planned survey,” a NWS spokesperson said.

A final assessment including results of the survey are expected to be completed Thursday evening.

Viewer-submitted video (in the playlist above) shows widespread damage outside the Goshen Skyline, including tree limbs down, debris across roadways and windows shattered in buildings.

FOX19 is providing team coverage from the scene. Watch here.

Our full gallery of viewer-submitted photos and videos is below.

State Rep. Jean Schmidt (R-Loveland) issued the following statement Wednesday evening.

“As the state representative for the people of Goshen Township, gathering resources for the area is among my top priorities at this time. I’ve been in contact with township officials to discuss next steps and how to best care for those most impacted.

“Parts of Goshen Township have been devastated by this tornado, resulting in the displacement of residents and businesses. My heart is broken for these families and hardworking Ohioans.

“I ask that citizens across the state join me in prayer for the victims of this horrific storm that has hit my community and the surrounding area.”

--

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.