VIDEO: Aerial footage shows aftermath of Goshen tornado

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Drone video shows widespread damage from the tornado that hit Goshen Wednesday afternoon.

The footage shows entire neighborhoods with homes shorn of their roofs, yards strewn with fallen trees and roads blocked by debris.

