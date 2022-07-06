Warren Co. woman says DoorDash driver sent inappropriate texts to her 12-year-old daughter

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Deerfield Township woman says a DoorDash driver sent her 12-year-old daughter inappropriate text messages.

The woman, who prefers to remain anonymous, and her family remain on edge after the incident she says happened on Sunday.

“It’s horrible because you just worry about the safety of your child,” she said.

The woman says a DoorDash driver messaged the 12-year-old after delivering a Papa John’s pizza.

“Even though we’ve taught her to be so safe and cautious, it happened with us at home,” she said.

The woman has screenshots of the interaction. The driver asks, “Do you want to be with me?” The girl responds with a question mark. The driver replies, “One night,” to which the minor responds, “What?”

The dasher continues, saying, “Yes I accidentally wrote that I want to meet a woman. I am 24 years old. I’m sorry.”

The minor responds that she is “creeped out.” The driver continues again: “Do you have a boyfriend? How old are you”

The woman contacted the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in Deerfield Township. The sheriff’s office says there’s little they can do at this time but told the woman if the driver contacts the girl again they may be able to pursue charges.

As for the 12-year-old, the woman says she’s been sleeping with her and her husband since the incident.

“He knows where we live. He knows that, you know, we have a daughter,” she said. “He knows way more about this than he should. It wasn’t just delivering our food and leaving. It turned into a complete... I mean, we were completely turned upside down, to where I didn’t even feel comfortable sleeping.”

FOX19 and the woman have contacted DoorDash numerous times. A supervisor tells us the incident has “escalated to the legal team and it’s still being reviewed.”

Said the woman, ”We would just like to know what Door Dash is planning to do about this.”

