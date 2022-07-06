WEDNESDAY IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This morning, be on the lookout for a few showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some patchy fog may develop as well. Otherwise, it will be HUMID!

The NWS Storm Prediction Center puts the entire FOX19 NOW viewing area in a SLIGHT RISK (Level 2 out of 5) Wednesday. Large hail, damaging winds and flooding rains are possible mainly during afternoon and evening.

High temperatures will reach the middle 90s and the heat index will range from 97° to 104° during afternoon. Individuals with conditions that make them vulnerable to heat stress should take it easy.

As the day warms thunderstorms will develop and conditions are right for the storms to become strong to severe. The main threat is damaging straight-line winds. . Thunderstorms could develop in spots anytime but after 1pm into evening is the time thunderstorms are most likely. Torrential downpours could cause short-duration, localized flooding.

Thursday will be just about as hot and the humidity as high again pushing the heat index to 100° or higher. But thunderstorms should not be as strong.

