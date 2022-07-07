Contests
Cincinnati man who hid fentanyl in teddy bear sentenced to prison

The man was hiding drugs in this teddy bear.
The man was hiding drugs in this teddy bear.(US Attorney Kenneth Parker)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man has been sentenced to prison for dealing drugs out of an apartment where children lived, according to US Attorney Kenneth Parker.

Bryce Hodges, 34, was sentenced to 230 months. He also illegally possessed firearms.

A joint investigation began in Jan. 2021 where agents made five controlled buys of methamphetamine and fentanyl over a matter of weeks.

Investigators arranged a sixth purchase and arrested Hodges without incident when he showed up for the deal at a location on Springdale Pike in March 2021, Parker said.

Investigators found a stuffed teddy bear in his car. Inside the teddy bear was a hidden compartment containing a plastic bag with approximately 72.5 grams of acetylfentanyl.

Hodges apartment in Springdale was searched. Parker said several people, including children, lived there. They found a loaded handgun, more fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

In May 2021, he was charged with five counts of illegal distribution of a controlled substance, two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and one count each of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug offense and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Hodges pleaded guilty on Oct. 12, 2021 to all counts.

“Courts reserve their most severe punishments for those whose crimes can have a devastating impact on children,” said Parker. “Crimes involving illegal drugs and firearms threaten the safety of our entire community.”

