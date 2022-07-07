Donations needed after hundreds of animals rescued in Portage County drug bust

MOGADORE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage Animal Protective League is asking for donations to provide medical care for the hundreds of animals rescued from an executed drug search warrant.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office was involved in the recent bust that resulted in several unusual seizures.

Deputies, police, and other task force members executed a search warrant for drug violations on Tuesday at a 2nd Avenue home in Mogadore.

Two firearms, THC wax, hashish oil, and controlled substances contraband were seized during the search, as well as several exotic animals, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office asked the Portage Animal Protective League to come out and evaluate the situation.

When Humane Agent Holly arrived, there were far more animals than expected, according to the PAPL.

The PAPL confiscated:

300 fish

6 ducks

5 dogs

5 snakes

4 ferrets

3 tarantulas

3 turtles

2 alligators

2 geese

1 cat

1 rabbit

1 snapping turtle

1 scorpion

According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is ongoing and criminal charges will be presented.

But the animals need medical care now after the animals were living in trash and debris from the filthy house, the PAPL stated.

The PAPL said the cat, dogs, ferrets, and rabbit were all infested with fleas, and many were underweight and losing hair from long-term skin conditions.

According to the PAPL, the snakes had no food or water in their filthy tanks, and they were suffering from dehydration, mites, and being malnourished.

Their poor conditions prevented them from being able to shed their skin, the PAPL said.

The PAPL reported the female who was in the worst shape died on Thursday.

The alligators were surviving in shallow dirty tubs outside, according to the PAPL.

The owner surrendered the animals so they could get the care they need, the PAPL said.

“Animals deserve to have basic needs of food, water, shelter, medical care, and a clean environment. We are grateful to Herps Alive (a nonprofit rescue) who helped us by taking in the reptiles. They are experts and we want them to have the best chance possible. And also to the Ohio Fish Rescue for taking the fish!” the PAPL stated.

The rescued animals are not yet available for adoption.

Go to portageapl.org/donate if you would like to support these animals and the PAPL.

The PAPL said your unrestricted, tax-deductible donation can help in many ways, such as:

$25 can provide five dog heartworm tests

$35 can provide 15 cat vaccinations

$50 can give 100 cats or 50 dogs meals

$100 can provide 15 Felv cat tests

$250 can provide 60 dog vaccinations

$300 can help amputate a limb

$1000 can spay/neuter 25 shelter animals

The Portage Animal Protective League shared the following photos of the rescued animals to give the community an update on their conditions:

WARNING: THESE PHOTOS MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME.

